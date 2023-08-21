Sanam Jung’s support for Warriors puts spotlight on growing cricket fandom in US

Pakistani actress Sanam Jung has shown her support for the New York Warriors in the ongoing US Masters T10 tournament.

Jung took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a New York Warriors jersey. “Supporting,” she captioned the photo.

The US Master T10 tournament is being held in the United States from August 18 to 27.

Jung is a popular actress in Pakistan and has starred in many TV shows and films. She is also a big fan of cricket and has often been seen supporting the Pakistani national team.

Her support for the New York Warriors is a boost for the team, who are hoping to win the tournament. The Warriors have a strong team, led by former Pakistan captain Misbahul Haq. They also have a number of other experienced players, including Shahid Afridi, Sohail Khan and Tillakaratne Dilshan.

Jung’s support for the Warriors is a sign of the growing popularity of cricket in the United States.

The US Masters T10 tournament is one of the first major cricket tournaments to be held in the United States in years.

It is hoped that the tournament will help to popularise cricket in the country and attract more fans.