Gold prices per tola hits new peak in domestic market

The per tola price of 24-karat gold has been increased by Rs3100 and available at Rs220,900 on Monday.

As per the Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2658 to Rs197102.

The price of gold per ounce increased by $2 and reached $1891.

Earlier in the day, after recording a steady increase in value at the start of trading on Monday, the rupee once again fell flat and shed some massive rate against the American dollar.

On the first day of the business week on Monday, the dollar began trading at Rs295.50 in the interbank market with a loss of 28 paisas against the local currency.