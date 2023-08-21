Watch Live
All you need to know about Snapchat+

It offers extra exclusive features
Samaa Web Desk Aug 21, 2023
Snapchat has launched a paid-for subscription service called Snapchat+, which offers exclusive features and customization options within the Snapchat mobile app.

The service was launched in June 2022 and has since amassed more than three million users.

How do I get Snapchat+?

Make sure you have updated the Snapchat app to the latest version.

Open Snapchat and tap on your profile icon in the top-left corner. If Snapchat+ is available to you, there will be a gold-tinted banner advertising it below your name. Tap the banner.

Choose your subscription type and then tap Start 7-Day Free Trial.

Sign up using your Apple ID account, Google account, or a linked debit or credit card.

Three main features of Snapchat+ are:

  • The ability to change Snapchat’s app icon

  • A way to see who’s rewatched your stories

  • A special pin that lets you mark specific friends as BFFs

Other features include:

  • Custom app icons and themes

  • A Snapchat+ badge

  • Friend Solar System

  • Priority Story Replies

  • Post View Emojis

  • Bitmoji Backgrounds

  • Story Timer

  • Colour customization

  • Custom notification sounds

  • Friend Snapscore change

  • Chat wallpapers

  • Custom capture buttons

  • Gift Snapchat+

  • Story Boost

  • Map Appearance

  • Replay Again

  • Chat Effects

Snapchat+ costs $3.99/£3.99 per month, $21.99 for six months, or $39.99 per year.

What countries is Snapchat+ available in?

  • United States

  • Canada

  • The United Kingdom

  • France

  • Germany

  • Australia

  • New Zealand

  • Saudi Arabia

  • United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Can you see if someone has Snapchat+?

Snapchat+ subscribers have the option to display the Snapchat+ badge on their profiles.

To find out if a fellow Snapchat user is a Snapchat+ subscriber, head over to their profile page and check if there’s a star badge next to their display name.

