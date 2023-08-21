All you need to know about Snapchat+
Snapchat has launched a paid-for subscription service called Snapchat+, which offers exclusive features and customization options within the Snapchat mobile app.
The service was launched in June 2022 and has since amassed more than three million users.
How do I get Snapchat+?
Make sure you have updated the Snapchat app to the latest version.
Open Snapchat and tap on your profile icon in the top-left corner. If Snapchat+ is available to you, there will be a gold-tinted banner advertising it below your name. Tap the banner.
Choose your subscription type and then tap Start 7-Day Free Trial.
Sign up using your Apple ID account, Google account, or a linked debit or credit card.
Three main features of Snapchat+ are:
-
The ability to change Snapchat’s app icon
-
A way to see who’s rewatched your stories
-
A special pin that lets you mark specific friends as BFFs
Other features include:
-
Custom app icons and themes
-
A Snapchat+ badge
-
Friend Solar System
-
Priority Story Replies
-
Post View Emojis
-
Bitmoji Backgrounds
-
Story Timer
-
Colour customization
-
Custom notification sounds
-
Friend Snapscore change
-
Chat wallpapers
-
Custom capture buttons
-
Gift Snapchat+
-
Story Boost
-
Map Appearance
-
Replay Again
-
Chat Effects
Snapchat+ costs $3.99/£3.99 per month, $21.99 for six months, or $39.99 per year.
What countries is Snapchat+ available in?
-
United States
-
Canada
-
The United Kingdom
-
France
-
Germany
-
Australia
-
New Zealand
-
Saudi Arabia
-
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Can you see if someone has Snapchat+?
Snapchat+ subscribers have the option to display the Snapchat+ badge on their profiles.
To find out if a fellow Snapchat user is a Snapchat+ subscriber, head over to their profile page and check if there’s a star badge next to their display name.