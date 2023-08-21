Komal Meer finds her new favourite spot

Actress Komal Meer is known for her stylish and unique outfits and she often uses the social media platforms to dazzle her fans.

Taking to Instagram, Komal shared a fresh series of snaps in which she is seen wearing a purple digital printed ensemble, teaming up with purple jeans. She feels confident in her outfit, and she wanted to share that feeling with her followers.

Komal posted the photos on Instagram with the caption, “Found my new fav spot.” The photos quickly went viral, and Komal’s followers were loving her outfit. They commented on how stylish she looked.

She is passionate about fashion and loves to experiment with different styles.

The “Ehd-e-Wafa” star has amassed over 774,000 followers on Instagram.