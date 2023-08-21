Hareem Shah releases Shehbaz Sharif’s video, gets backlash from netizens

Hareem Shah, a controversial social media personality, has once again ignited a firestorm of controversy by releasing a video purportedly featuring Shehbaz Sharif, former Prime Minister and the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and an unknown woman.

The video was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, where Hareem Shah alleges that the woman in the video is the politician’s supposed girlfriend, claiming that both spent time together in a hotel lobby before entering a room.

The alleged “leaked video” generated mixed reactions, with most of them being negative towards Hareem.

In the 26-second video, both individuals – Shehbaz Sharif and a woman— can be seen engaged in a casual conversation.

Netizens were quick to react to the video’s release, expressing their anger on social media.

In the clip, the exact context of the conversation remains unclear, and the video’s authenticity has not been independently verified.

Many users accused Hareem Shah of invading Shehbaz Sharif’s privacy and called for legal action against her.

Shehbaz Sharif himself has yet to issue an official statement regarding the video.

The video’s release comes on the heels of a threat issued by Hareem Shah on Sunday, in which she vowed to reveal footage involving the former Prime Minister.

She claimed her intention was to expose Shehbaz Sharif as part of an alleged plot to unjustly detain Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Hareem Shah gained notoriety during PTI’s tenure due to her frequent visits to government offices, often documenting her presence and interactions with high-ranking government officials through a series of TikTok videos.

Not to mention, but her knack for exposing public figures through social media has made her a polarizing figure in Pakistan’s political landscape.