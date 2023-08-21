Elections should be based on fresh digital census: Jahangir Tareen

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Tareen has voiced his opinion that the forthcoming elections should be based on a fresh digital census.

During the warm reception of the party’s new member, Samsam Bukhari, formerly associated with PTI, Jahangir Tareen highlighted the growing influx of individuals joining the party.

He humorously remarked that the surge in membership might require a jumbo plane to accommodate everyone as the elections approach.

Tareen said the importance of conducting the general elections with updated census data, though he acknowledged that the ultimate decision rests with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“The deadline for the new census has been set until December, so it is unlikely that the elections will extend beyond March,” he stated.

In addition, he clarified that his party’s preparations are independent of the electoral timeline.

The IPP chief also expressed his disappointment with President Arif Alvi’s endorsement of the Official Secrets (Amendment) Act 2023 and the Army (Amendment) Act 2023. Tareen asserted that the caretaker information minister had conveyed a definitive stance during a recent press conference.