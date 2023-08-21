Spain World Cup hero Carmona dedicates final to late father’s memory

Spain’s Women’s World Cup hero, Olga Carmona, displayed immense strength both on and off the field, as she paid a heartfelt tribute to her father after learning of his passing following Spain’s historic 1-0 victory over England in the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.

The 23-year-old defender, who drilled home the only goal of the match, securing Spain’s first-ever Women’s World Cup victory, took to social media to express her emotions. On a platform she referred to as “X” (formerly Twitter), Carmona shared her feelings with the world.

“And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started,” she wrote. “I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad.”

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) revealed that Carmona learned of her father’s passing after the World Cup final. In a statement, they extended their heartfelt condolences to Olga and her family during this difficult time. “We love you, Olga, you are in the history of Spanish football,” the statement added, acknowledging her monumental contribution to the sport.

During the post-match interview with Spanish state broadcasters La 1, Carmona further revealed the depth of her dedication. She dedicated her historic goal to the late mother of one of her best friends, displaying an undershirt with “Merchi” written on it when she scored.

“I want to say this victory is for one of my best friend’s mother, who died recently,” Carmona explained. “I celebrated the goal with that shirt.”

Carmona’s club, Real Madrid, also joined in expressing their condolences and affection for their star player. In a statement, the club said, “Real Madrid wants to express its condolences and affection to Olga, her relatives, and all her loved ones.”

Olga Carmona’s journey to becoming a Women’s World Cup hero has been marked by both triumph and personal tragedy. Her strength, determination, and dedication have left an indelible mark on Spanish football history, making her a symbol of inspiration for aspiring players and fans alike.