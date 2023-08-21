Saudi Arabia announces job vacancies for Hajj and Umrah services

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has revealed exciting employment opportunities for both males and females on a contractual basis in the sacred cities of Mecca and Medina, which are home to Islam’s two holiest sites.

Applications for these positions will be accepted starting this Wednesday for a period of five days through the Saudi unified employment portal, Jadarat, as confirmed by the ministry.

The available positions encompass a range of roles in diverse fields, including specialists in cyber security, data protection, and information technology.

Additionally, opportunities are open for engineers with job titles such as assistant project manager and industrial assistant. Furthermore, vacancies are being offered for research-based positions, including legal assistants, training assistants, cyber security assistants, security and safety personnel, data analysts, and software developers.

While the announcement did not specify the exact number of candidates needed for each role, these opportunities are expected to attract a significant pool of applicants from both within Saudi Arabia and abroad.

Every year, millions of Muslims from around the globe undertake the sacred pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage and the Umrah, also known as the minor pilgrimage.

The Umrah season for this year began in Saudi Arabia just one month ago, following the conclusion of Hajj, which saw approximately 1.8 million Muslims in attendance for the first time in three years after pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.

For the current Umrah season, Saudi Arabia anticipates hosting around 10 million Muslim pilgrims from overseas. In recent months, the Kingdom has introduced various facilitative measures for overseas Muslims, making it easier for them to visit the country for Umrah and tourism purposes. These measures include an extension of the Umrah visa duration from 30 to 90 days, the ability to enter the Kingdom via all land, air, and sea outlets, and the option to exit from any airport.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia has expanded access to Umrah and tourism by allowing Muslims holding different types of entry visas, such as personal, visit, and tourist visas, to undertake the Umrah pilgrimage and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, which houses the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, after booking an e-appointment.