5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Ecuador

An earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude jolted the western El Oro Province region near Machala in Ecuador on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, was widely felt throughout southern Ecuador and even extended into far northwestern Peru.

The quake struck at a depth of 60.6 kilometers below the Earth’s surface.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties or significant structural damage.

Ecuador is no stranger to seismic activity, being situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a hotspot for earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.