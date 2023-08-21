Study reveals: saliva testing offers insights into heart disease risk

Researchers have uncovered a potentially groundbreaking method to detect potential cardiovascular issues. A recent study, published on August 18, has shed light on the possibility of identifying warning signs of heart conditions through saliva analysis.

The study, subject to peer review and featured in the academic journal Frontiers in Oral Health, indicates that a raised count of white blood cells in the saliva of young, healthy adults could serve as an early indicator of future cardiovascular problems.

Dr. Trevor King of Mount Royal University, a lead author, emphasized the study’s findings: “Even among young and healthy adults, a mild presence of oral inflammation could influence cardiovascular health. This holds significant weight as cardiovascular diseases are a major cause of mortality in North America.” Dr. King expressed his insights to the science news outlet SciTechDaily.

Dr. Michael Glogauer of the University of Toronto, another author of the study, pointed out the practicality of the method: “The mouth rinse test could easily become a part of your annual checkup with your family doctor or dentist. It serves as a convenient tool to gauge oral inflammation levels within any clinic setting.”

But how does saliva provide clues about potential cardiovascular concerns?

The researchers conducted an oral rinse test on a group of 28 non-smoking young adults, aged 18 to 30. Through this, they were able to gauge the count of white blood cells. Remarkably, higher counts correlated with compromised flow-mediated dilation, which signifies suboptimal blood flow.

It’s noteworthy that periodontitis, commonly known as gum infection, has already been linked to the onset of cardiovascular disease. Experts hypothesize that inflammation originating from the oral cavity enters the bloodstream, subsequently impacting the entire system.

Author Ker-Yung Hong highlighted the growing understanding of the oral-health-cardiovascular-disease connection: “We’re gradually discovering stronger links between oral health and the risk of cardiovascular issues. If we can identify the potential impact of oral health on cardiovascular risk, even in young individuals, it offers an early intervention approach.”

After the initial saliva test, participants were instructed to rest for 10 minutes. Following this period of inactivity, scientists measured the participants’ blood pressure, flow dilation, and pulse-wave velocity.

By utilizing pulse-wave velocity, the researchers gauged the stiffness of participants’ arteries, providing insights into their dilation capacity. Greater dilation capacity suggests improved blood flow, which in turn lowers the risk of severe health conditions such as heart attacks.

Dr. King underlined the significance of maintaining optimal oral hygiene: “Maintaining proper oral hygiene, alongside regular dental visits, is consistently recommended. However, this study represents a preliminary exploration. We aim to expand our participant pool and delve deeper into these findings. Additionally, we intend to include individuals with varying degrees of gingivitis and advanced periodontitis to better comprehend the correlation between different levels of gum inflammation and cardiovascular measures.”