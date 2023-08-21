July sees over 12% fall in exports

The first month of the fiscal year appears to have started on a negative note for the trade sector, as a decrease of over 12% has been reported during this period.

A decline of 12.23% has been recorded in the country’s exports in the first month of the current financial year.

The volume of exports in July was $2.60 billion, while in June the figure was $2.35 billion.

The sectors that saw a dip in their exports were textiles, leather, sports goods, food and fans as well as the export of engineering goods, carpets, shoes, petroleum and coal.

Also Read: After losing some ground, dollar annihilates rupee

However, an increase was recorded in the export of surgical goods, cement, sugar, plastic materials and oil seeds.

The export of leather goods saw a dip of 11%, as their volume remained $40.47 million. Food exports decreased by 7.56%, and their volume was recorded at $320.91 million.

According to documents, the exports of rice, vegetables and tobacco recorded a decline.

The export of sports goods saw a decline of 10.81% to $20.6 million, while the export of surgical goods saw an increase of 3% to $30.39 million.

On the other hand, there was a double increase in the export of sugar by $3.466 million, as per the documents.

The export of plastic material increased by 24% to $20.16 million, while those of auto parts recorded an increase of 4.52% with a volume of $1.8 million.