HRW report accuses Saudi Arabian border guards of fatally shooting hundreds of migrants

In a shocking revelation, Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report on Monday, accusing Saudi Arabian border guards of firing machine guns and launching mortars at unarmed Ethiopian migrants attempting to cross into the kingdom from war-torn Yemen.

The rights group claimed that these attacks have likely resulted in the deaths of hundreds, possibly even thousands of migrants in recent years.

HRW’s report was based on eyewitness accounts of these attacks, as well as disturbing images showing dead bodies and burial sites along migrant routes. The United Nations had previously raised concerns about Saudi Arabia’s border guards firing on migrants, noting an escalating pattern of attacks along the southern border with Yemen.

A Saudi government official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, dismissed the HRW report, calling it “unfounded and not based on reliable sources” but provided no evidence to counter the allegations. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are alleged to profit from smuggling migrants into Saudi Arabia, did not respond to requests for comment.

According to 2022 statistics from the International Organization for Migration, approximately 750,000 Ethiopians currently reside in Saudi Arabia, with as many as 450,000 believed to have entered the kingdom without authorization. This influx is partly attributed to the two-year civil war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, which displaced tens of thousands of people. In response to rising youth unemployment, Saudi Arabia has been repatriating thousands of Ethiopian migrants in collaboration with Addis Ababa.

HRW conducted interviews with 38 Ethiopian migrants and four relatives of individuals who attempted border crossings between March 2022 and June 2023. These witnesses claimed to have seen Saudi guards shooting at migrants or launching explosives at groups.

The HRW report also analyzed over 350 videos and photographs from social media and other sources dating from May 12, 2021, to July 18, 2023. Additionally, the report examined satellite imagery covering several hundred square kilometers, captured between February 2022 and July 2023.

This evidence depicted dead and wounded migrants, expanding Saudi border security infrastructure, growing burial sites near migrant camps, and the routes used by migrants attempting to cross the border.

In response to these allegations, the Saudi government has vehemently denied any systematic killings on its border, though it acknowledged that it had limited information to substantiate the claims made by the UN.

The situation at the Saudi-Yemen border has raised growing concern among international human rights organizations and the United Nations. A letter sent to Saudi Arabia by the UN in October 2022 cited allegations of cross-border shelling and small arms fire, allegedly causing the deaths of up to 430 migrants and injuring 650. Survivors claimed they were subjected to torture, including being shot in the leg or hand, forcing them to “play dead” to escape.

As the international community grapples with these serious allegations, the plight of Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia remains a pressing humanitarian issue, highlighting the urgent need for investigation and action to protect vulnerable migrants along the border.