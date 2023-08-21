Meta to launch web version of Threads App early next week - Report

Meta Platforms plans to launch a web version of its microblogging app Threads early next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has recently launched Threads, an innovative text-based conversation app that has the potential to rival Twitter.

Threads allows users to connect with others through a text-based platform while leveraging their existing Instagram credentials, including usernames, followers, and verification status.