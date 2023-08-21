Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Tech » Internet

Meta to launch web version of Threads App early next week - Report

Threads allows users to connect with others through text-based platform
Reuters Aug 21, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Meta Platforms plans to launch a web version of its microblogging app Threads early next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has recently launched Threads, an innovative text-based conversation app that has the potential to rival Twitter.

Threads allows users to connect with others through a text-based platform while leveraging their existing Instagram credentials, including usernames, followers, and verification status.

social media

Meta

Threads

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular