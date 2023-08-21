India’s actor Prakash Raj faces backlash for ‘controversial’ Chandrayaan-3 post

In a recent turn of events, renowned Indian actor Prakash Raj found himself embroiled in a social media storm after posting a controversial tweet related to India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission. The tweet, which mocked the mission, ignited a firestorm of criticism on X (formerly Twitter).

The actor, a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took to ‘X’ to share a cartoon caricature depicting a man wearing a traditional Indian vest and lungi, pouring tea.

The caption accompanying the image read, “First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander. Wowww #justasking.”

Twitter users were quick to respond, condemning Prakash Raj for what they perceived as “blind hatred” towards Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. Many accused him of belittling the hard work and dedication of India’s scientists who have been diligently working on Chandrayaan-3, a mission that has garnered immense national pride.

Chandrayaan-3, the third installment in India’s lunar exploration program, aims to build on the successes of its predecessors and further India’s presence in space exploration. It has been a source of immense national pride and international acclaim.

Social media users expressed their displeasure with Prakash Raj’s tweet, highlighting that Chandrayaan-3 is a symbol of India’s scientific prowess and should not be used as a tool for political or personal agendas. They called upon individuals to respect the dedication and hard work of the scientists involved in the mission.

Prakash Raj, known for his outspoken views against the Modi government and the BJP, has not shied away from expressing his opinions on various political matters on Twitter, even in the face of severe backlash.

As the controversy surrounding Prakash Raj’s tweet continues to brew, it serves as a reminder of the fine line between freedom of expression and respecting national achievements that transcend political boundaries. Chandrayaan-3 remains a testament to India’s scientific advancements and a source of inspiration for the nation.

Twitter users continue to engage in heated debates over the actor’s tweet, with many emphasizing the need to appreciate and celebrate India’s achievements in space exploration while keeping political biases aside.

Prakash Raj’s tweet on Chandrayaan-3 has undoubtedly sparked a contentious conversation on social media, leaving the actor at the center of a whirlwind of opinions and reactions.