Khairpur: 4 minor girls, 3 women recovered from pir’s haveli

Four minors and three women were recovered from the haveli of Pir Asad Shah in Ranipur, Khairpur during a search operation conducted on the orders of the Sukkur DIG.

In the case of the death of a 10-year-old girl due to the alleged torture of a pir in Khairpur, the Sukkur DIG ordered the search operation during which four minor girls and three women were recovered.

The SSP said cases under the Child Labor Act and Forced Labor Act will also be registered, while the recovered children and women are being sent to their homes.

On the other hand, a fresh case regarding the Ranipur haveli has come to light as there are reports of a 20-year-old girl having gone missing from the premises.

The girl’s relatives claim that after an altercation between the Qambar-based couple, they left their daughter Sana at the haveli till the issue was settled.

However, they received a call from the haveli that the girl had gone missing, they claimed, adding they haven’t seen Sana for a year and a half.

The family said they went over the haveli several times but were not given any information about her. They claimed that they even went to the Ranipur police station but the police refused to take action.

The family have demanded the police and higher authorities help find their daughter.

Meanwhile, a local court handed over Pir Asad Shah to the police on a five-day remand.

Earlier, the main suspect in the case was presented in court after expiry of his four-day remand.

The recently recovered children and women from the haveli were also presented in court.