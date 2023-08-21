Ali Wazir, Imaan Mazari handed over to police on three-day physical remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) court in Islamabad on Monday granted three-day physical remand of former MNA Ali Wazir and human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari in a case related to inciting hate against institutions.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case today. During the hearing, the police produced Ali Wazir and Imaan Mazari before the ATC judge.

Read here: Ali Wazir’s physical remand approved; Imaan Mazari to spend a night in lock-up

During the proceedings today, Imaan’s lawyer stressed that the first FIR contained non-bailable provisions adding that Mazari was a lawyer herself and had cooperated with investigations in the past just as she will continue to do so in the future.

Imaan Mazari’s lawyer advocate Zainab Janjua argued that despite a local court having remanded her client yesterday, “no investigation has been carried out”. She also stressed that Mazari’s phone and laptop have already by confiscated and two cases were registered over a single incident.

The prosecutor said that a similar case had been filed against Mazari previously but the charges were dropped after she “unequivocally apologised” for her remarks earlier this year. “She has repeated the same crime again,” he argued.

He requested the court to grant the request for remand as the investigation was still ongoing and several tests such as the photogrammetry test and voice matching needed to be completed.

Meanwhile, Ali Wazir took the rostrum and told the court that the caretaker government told the PTM leadership not to hold a sit-in in front of the Supreme Court.

“We were told that we should hold a rally, but hold the rally in Tarnol so we went and held a meeting there,” he said, “As soon as the meeting was over, the interior minister tweeted, thanked us, and even called me.”

The judge expressed his disappointment over the circumstances. “it’s such a beautiful country, if this is where things are then where are we headed?” he remarked.

Later, the court approved the three-day physical remand of Iman Mazari and Ali Wazir and ordered for them to be produced before the ATC on August 24