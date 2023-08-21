Why printing more money isn’t the solution?

In times of economic crisis, the idea of simply printing more money can seem tantalizingly simple. After all, it appears to offer an immediate solution to financial woes.

Printing more money might appear to be an easy fix for economic problems, it often leads to a host of issues, including inflation, eroded confidence, and a cycle of debt. However, the reality is far more complex, and history is littered with examples of why this approach is often a dangerous path to tread.

In this article, we explore the perils of printing more money and examine some infamous cases where it led to economic catastrophe.

The inflationary spiral

Printing more money can lead to inflation, a situation where the value of a country’s currency decreases, causing prices to rise. A moderate level of inflation is generally considered healthy for an economy, but when it spirals out of control, it can wreak havoc on everyday life.

Example

Zimbabwe experienced one of the worst hyperinflations in history in the late 2000s. In November 2008, the country’s inflation rate reached a mind-boggling 79.6 billion percent per month, rendering the Zimbabwean dollar virtually worthless. People carried wheelbarrows of cash to buy basic necessities, and the government eventually abandoned its own currency.

Eroding savings and confidence

When a currency’s value rapidly declines, people lose faith in it. They start to hoard goods and assets that retain value, leading to scarcity and even higher prices.

Additionally, savers and investors see their wealth erode as the real value of their money dwindles.

Example

During Germany’s Weimar Republic in the early 1920s, hyperinflation became so severe that people would use stacks of banknotes as wallpaper because it was cheaper than buying actual wallpaper. The value of the German mark plummeted to the point where it took a wheelbarrow full of cash to buy a loaf of bread.

The danger of debt

While printing more money might appear to offer an easy way to pay off government debts, it can create a vicious cycle. As the currency loses value, lenders demand higher interest rates to compensate for the increased risk.

This, in turn, makes it more expensive for the government to borrow money, exacerbating the debt problem.

Example

In the early 1980s, Argentina tried to tackle its debt crisis by printing more money. The result was hyperinflation, the devaluation of the peso, and an even larger debt burden as the government had to borrow in foreign currencies to stabilize the situation.

A lasting economic scourge

Hyperinflation and the consequences of printing excessive money can have long-lasting effects on an economy. Rebuilding trust in a currency and stabilizing prices can take years, if not decades, of prudent financial management.

Example

Venezuela, in recent years, has faced hyperinflation so severe that its currency, the bolívar, has become virtually worthless. The country’s economy has been in a state of collapse, leading to severe shortages of basic goods and widespread suffering among its citizens.