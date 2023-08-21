Easily add flight tickets to Samsung Wallet: how-to guide

Within the realm of Galaxy smartphones lies a treasure trove of handy built-in functions, and among them stands out the Samsung Wallet – an e-wallet that goes beyond its name’s surface.

While it does provide swift access to your payment cards, it’s more than just that. Featuring the formidable Knox security, the Samsung Wallet establishes itself as a premier, cost-free, and secure wallet application, exclusively available on Galaxy smartphones.

It’s worth noting that if you’re in possession of the latest Galaxy Foldables like the Z Flip5 and the Z Fold5, as well as the Galaxy Watch 6, you can conveniently access your tickets directly from the Samsung Wallet on the Flex/cover display. This innovative touch adds a new dimension of flexibility to the user experience.

For those wielding a Galaxy smartphone, harnessing the power of the built-in Wallet app to store and retrieve flight tickets is a breeze. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to seamlessly integrate your flight tickets or boarding passes into the Samsung Wallet app:

Ensure App Compatibility: First and foremost, make sure your Galaxy smartphone is equipped with the latest version of the Samsung Wallet app. This will ensure that you can make the most of this feature. Open the App: Launch the Samsung Wallet app from your smartphone’s app drawer. Travel Tickets Section: Inside the app, navigate to the section dedicated to Travel tickets. This is where the magic happens. Add a Flight Ticket: In the top-right corner of the screen, you’ll spot a small ‘+’ icon. Give it a tap.

Select Flight: A range of options will present themselves. Opt for the flight ticket feature. Upload Your Ticket: Samsung Wallet offers you two convenient ways to upload your flight ticket. You can either scan your boarding pass directly or import an image of the ticket from your gallery. Moreover, if you have the ticket in PDF format, the option to import it from your file manager is available as well.

Additionally, Samsung Wallet extends its capabilities to encompass train travel. Users can seamlessly integrate train tickets and even check the status of their PNR directly through the wallet app. Adding a train ticket involves either scanning the ticket or importing an image of it.

In conclusion, Samsung Wallet emerges as a versatile and secure companion for your digital travel essentials. With its Knox security foundation and user-friendly approach, it transforms the often stressful task of managing flight and train tickets into a streamlined experience. And remember, the next time you’re ready to embark on a journey, your Galaxy smartphone, armed with the Samsung Wallet app, has got your travel documentation sorted with style and security.