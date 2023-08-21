Lahore High Court petitioned to declare Official Secrets Act null and void

After Sunday’s statement of President Arif Alvi denying he signed the Official Secrets and Army Acts into law, a separate petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court to stop the implementation of the Official Secrets (Amendment) Act 2023.

The application was filed by Advocate Muhammad Muqsit Saleem, and makes the federal government and the Interior Ministry, among others, parties in the petition.

The petitioner has adopted the stance that President Arif Alvi said he did not sign the Official Secrets Act. It added that the Act was not passed according to the correct procedure.

The petition urged the court to declare the law suspended until a final decision.

The petitioner further said that the Official Secrets (Amendment) Act was unconstitutional, and requested the court to deem clauses 2, 4 and 11 of the Act unconstitutional, and declare it null and void.

The court should order that the implementation of the law be stopped until a final decision.

Qureshi presented in special court

Meanwhile, a special court was formed under the Official Secrets (Amendment) Act, and its additional charge given to the judge of the accountability court.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqernain will hear the cases under the Official Secrets Act.

So far, only one court has been formed under the amended law in Islamabad. Under the law, the cases of Official Secrets Act will be heard in-camera.

Arrested PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been presented in the court for the hearing of the cipher case registered against him under the Official Secrets Act.

The hearing is being held in-camera.

The FIA counsel requested the court for physical remand of Qureshi. They adopted the stance that the remand is needed to recover documents related to the cipher.

On Sunday, President Arif Alvi took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted that he did not sign the two bills, as he “disagreed” with them. He said he had asked his staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them ineffective.

However, he claimed, his staff undermined his command and never returned the bills, after which they automatically became laws.

“As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be effected,” he tweeted.