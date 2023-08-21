ECP’s fresh delimitation notification challenged in LHC

The notification outlining the fresh delimitation of constituencies has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had previously announced a new delimitation of constituencies in preparation for conducting general elections utilizing digital census data.

On Monday, a concerned citizen lodged a petition against the decision made by the commission. The petitioner urged the high court to render the fresh delimitation notification null and void.

The petition contended that the ECP had issued the notification pertaining to the new constituencies unlawfully. Therefore, the petitioner sought a declaration from the court that the notification concerning constituencies be invalidated.

Furthermore, the petitioner called upon the court to issue an immediate injunction to halt the implementation of the notification linked to the delimitation process.