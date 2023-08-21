Can you outsmart this IQ challenge? 80% can’t pass it!

Embarking on a mind-bending journey that challenges intellect and perception, we delve into an IQ test that’s as concise as it is confounding. This test, comprising a mere three questions, has left a staggering 80% of participants stumped.

Are you up for a brain-teaser showdown against your pals?

No need to brace yourself for an arduous exam or sit through an entire episode of The Chase – just gear up to challenge your mates with the world’s shortest IQ test.

Friday’s boredom, be gone!

But, hold your horses before you start feeling overly confident; a heads-up is in order. Even though this test consists of just three questions, a whopping 80 percent of folks end up falling flat.

Back in 2005, Professor Shane Frederick introduced this test to the world. He conducted it on a sample of 3,000 participants and unearthed a stunning fact: a mere 17 percent could nail a perfect score of 3/3.

Fast-forward almost two decades, and this test still pops up every now and then, all set to baffle an entirely new batch of players.

So, let’s dive in, shall we? Here are the questions:

A bat and a ball cost $1.10 in total. The bat costs $1 more than the ball. How much does the ball cost?

Hold your horses; don’t leap to conclusions just yet. Frederick designed this test for high IQ folks – the answer might be trickier than it seems.

Moving on to our next riddle.

If it takes five machines five minutes to make five widgets, how long would it take 100 machines to make 100 widgets?

Yes, we’re delving into some serious maths territory now. Flashbacks to your GCSE days, anyone?

And now, for the final and decisive question – the one that determines if you’re part of that elusive 17 percent.

In a lake, there is a patch of lily pads. Every day, the patch doubles in size. If it takes 48 days for the patch to cover the entire lake, how long would it take for the patch to cover half of the lake?

Feeling a mental tangle yet? Don’t worry, that’s not one of the IQ questions. Let’s move on to the answers.

Most people go for 10 cents, 100 minutes, and 24 days. If that’s you, well done, but also – wrong.

So, what are the correct answers, you ask? Drumroll, please: 5 cents, 5 minutes, and 47 days.

Speaking about the first poser, Frederick explained: “Anyone who takes a moment to ponder would realize that the difference between $1 and 10 cents is a mere 90 cents, not the stipulated $1. Catching this glitch is akin to solving the puzzle, as almost everyone who doesn’t answer ‘10 cents’ ultimately gets it right.”

Still not quite there? Not to fret – Presh Talwalkar attempted to break down the answers in simpler terms on his blog, Mind Your Decisions.

Bear in mind, I said “attempted”…

Deconstructing the initial question, he noted: “Imagine the ball costs X. So, the bat is priced at X + 1. When we add them up (bat + ball), it equals X + (X + 1) = 1.1, as they cost $1.10 together. This leads to 2X + 1 = 1.1, then 2X = 0.1, so X = 0.05. This means the ball costs 5 cents, and the bat costs $1.05.”

Transitioning to conundrum number two, he went on: “If five machines need 5 minutes to produce 5 widgets, then one machine takes 5 minutes for 1 widget (each machine takes 5 minutes for one widget). If all 100 machines join forces, each can produce a widget in 5 minutes. Thus, it’s 100 widgets in 5 minutes.”

And finally, for the last enigma, he clarified: “As the patch doubles in size each day, reversing a day means the patch halves in size. So, on day 47, the lake is halfway covered.”

Got it? Yeah, me neither.