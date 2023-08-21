After losing some ground, dollar annihilates rupee

After recording a steady increase in value at the start of trading on Monday, the rupee once again fell flat and shed some massive rate against the American dollar.

On the first day of the business week on Monday, the dollar began trading at Rs295.50 in the interbank market with a loss of 28 paisas against the local currency.

However, a little while later, the greenback regained its lost ground and maintained its hold on the rupee, as it gained a massive Rs2.22 in the interbank market, touching the level of Rs298.

In the 10 days of the caretaker government, the dollar has risen by a huge Rs9.5.

In the open market also, the US currency got a boost of Rs2 and was being traded at Rs304.

Previously, the American currency gained 72 paisas and and was being traded at Rs296.50 against the rupee.

Earlier, the rupee had lost 47 paisas in the interbank market and was valued at Rs296.25 against the American dollar.

In between, the Pakistani currency had gained slight strength with 8 paisas in the interbank market, and was traded at Rs295.70, as per currency dealers.

In the open market also, the dollar held its ground and strengthened by 50 paisas. It is trading at Rs302.50 in the open market.

On the last working day of last week, the Pakistani rupee had experienced marginal depreciation against the US dollar during trading.

In the interbank market, the dollar experienced a 86-paisa increase, causing it to appreciate against the Pakistani rupee. Thus, the US dollar’s value closed the week at Rs295.78.

This also drew attention to the currency’s performance in the open market, where it had crossed the threshold of Rs300 per dollar.

Bearish trend at PSX

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed an increase in the bearish trend during trading, and failed to maintain the 48,000-point limit.

The KSE-100 index fell by 370 points to 47,850 points.

Earlier, the PSX saw a negative start in business, as the 100 index fell by 40 points to 48,177 points.

Later, the bearish trend continued as the index shed a further over 100 points to 48,115 points.