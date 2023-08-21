India’s T-Series holds strong: YouTube’s top 10 most subscribed channels in 2023

In the ever-evolving world of YouTube, the race for subscribers continues to be a captivating battle. As of August 2023, Indian record label T-Series maintains its steadfast position as the most subscribed YouTube channel globally, boasting a staggering 247 million subscribers.

Known for its Bollywood music videos and film trailers, T-Series has solidified its dominance in the online video streaming arena.

Here’s a snapshot of the rest of top most subscribed YouTube channels as of August 2023:

2. SET India (160 million)

SET India is a prominent YouTube channel that offers a wide range of Indian entertainment content, including popular TV shows, dramas, and engaging reality programs.

With a focus on catering to the diverse tastes of Indian viewers, SET India has amassed a significant subscriber base of 160 million.

3. Kids Diana Show (113 million)

The Kids Diana Show is a beloved YouTube channel featuring Diana, a young Ukrainian girl, and her family. Their content revolves around engaging and entertaining activities, adventures, and imaginative playtime, captivating the hearts of children globally. With 113 million subscribers, it’s a go-to channel for family-friendly entertainment.

4. PewDiePie (111 million)

PewDiePie, a legendary Swedish YouTuber, is renowned for his gaming content, vlogs, and comedic style. With 111 million subscribers, he has left an indelible mark on the YouTube gaming community and continues to be a cherished figure among fans of online entertainment.

5. Like Nastya (106 million)

Like Nastya is a captivating YouTube channel featuring Nastya, a young Russian girl, and her family. Their content is centered around imaginative and fun role-playing scenarios, delivering wholesome and enjoyable content that resonates with young audiences. The channel boasts 106 million subscribers.

6. Vlad and Niki (99.2 million)

Vlad and Niki, two brothers from Russia, are the stars of this YouTube channel. Together, they embark on imaginative adventures and create entertaining and educational content designed for children. With 99.2 million subscribers, their dynamic and engaging videos are adored by kids worldwide.

7. Zee Music Company (98.5 million)

Zee Music Company is a renowned music label in India, specializing in producing and sharing a vast collection of Indian music videos. Their content spans various musical genres, catering to the diverse musical tastes of their audience.

The channel has accumulated 98.5 million subscribers who enjoy the rich tapestry of Indian music.

8. WWE (94.1 million)

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) is a powerhouse in the world of professional wrestling and sports entertainment. Their YouTube channel delivers high-octane wrestling matches, captivating storylines, and exclusive content, attracting fans of sports entertainment from around the globe.

With 94.1 million subscribers, WWE continues to be a dominant force in the wrestling world.

9. Justin Bieber (91.2 million)

Intro: Justin Bieber, the Canadian pop sensation, needs no introduction. With 91.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, he shares his latest music videos, behind-the-scenes glimpses of his life, and exclusive content that keeps his global fanbase engaged and entertained.

10. BLACKPINK (85.2 million)

BLACKPINK, the internationally acclaimed K-pop sensation, graces YouTube with their visually stunning music videos, mesmerizing performances, and exclusive content. With 85.2 million subscribers, BLACKPINK continues to captivate fans worldwide with their music and captivating visuals.

These channels collectively represent a wide spectrum of content, from entertainment and music to family-friendly adventures and gaming. Their massive subscriber counts speak to their ability to engage and entertain diverse audiences across the globe.