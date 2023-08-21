As CM, Parvez Elahi misused position, was involved in corruption: NAB report

PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi misused his office during his stint as the chief minister and had 116 schemes approved for his hometown of Gujrat, according to a report prepared by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB has prepared the report, a copy of which is available with SAMAA TV, in the case of fraud and kickbacks in government contracts against former chief minister Elahi.

The NAB report declares that Parvez Elahi was found involved in corruption. As the chief minister of Punjab, Elahi got 116 development schemes approved for Gujrat in connivance with co-suspects in the case for vested interests.

He misused his position as the chief minister, and used his influence to award contracts to his favorite contractors, the NAB report says.

The bureau further says that after awarding the contracts to his favoured contractors, the PTI president received kickbacks through his frontman.

The report also says that Elahi launched dozens of development schemes unnecessarily in Gujrat. Releasing advance funds for the schemes was malicious on his part, it added.

The former chief minister also diverted the funds meant of other schemes to projects in Gujrat, NAB maintains.

The bureau’s report says that Parvez Elahi misused his position as the head of the province and received kickbacks.

It concluded that Elahi was found involved in corruption and corrupt practices.

Meanwhile, Parvez Elahi was presented in the accountability court of Lahore on the expiry of his physical remand in the case of receiving kickbacks and corruption worth billions in development schemes.

The NAB Lahore sought Elahi’s further 14-day physical remand. The court approved his remand till August 29.

On the other hand, Parvez Elahi requested the court to be allowed to be examined by his personal doctor.

He said he had a pain in his back due to which he cannot stand straight. He further said his knees were swollen and he was not feeling well.

Elahi further told the court that he has been allowed to meet him family only once a week.