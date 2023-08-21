Caretaker PM visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity with Christian community

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar paid a one-day visit to Jaranwala today (Monday) to express solidarity with the Christian community.

The caretaker prime minister visited the burnt churches and met with survivors to convey his support.

Following this, Kakar distributed the compensation amount to those who were affected by the incident.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and federal ministers accompanied the PM.

Furthermore, the inspector general (IG) will provide investigative updates regarding the individuals involved in the incident.

Simultaneously, the Pakistan Ulema Council and the Church of Pakistan have collaborated to establish a 24-member committee aimed at addressing the tragic occurrence in Jaranwala, fostering interfaith unity, and countering extremist narratives.

Chaired jointly by Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and Church of Pakistan President Bishop Azad Marshal, the committee includes a diverse array of leaders, including members of the Christian community.

During a media interaction held in Islamabad, the Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council emphasized the importance of promoting tolerance, respect, and patience within society while vehemently rejecting any attempts to exploit religion for personal or political gain.

He stated the committee’s concerted efforts will span all levels of society to discourage illicit actions masked under the pretext of blasphemy or religious insult.