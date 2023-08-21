Popular social media giants facing unexpected ban!

Somalia’s Ministry of Communications and Technology has taken a decisive step by prohibiting the use of two major social media platforms, TikTok and Telegram, alongside the online betting site 1XBET. This move follows a significant communication, internet, and social media security conference organized by the ministry, which prompted the imposition of this ban.

The decision carries substantial weight, attributed to the detrimental impact these platforms have on the country’s younger generation. Minister of Communications and Technology, Jama Hassan Khalif, officially announced this measure.

The government’s rationale behind this action is rooted in growing apprehensions regarding the adverse influence of TikTok, Telegram, and 1XBet on the impressionable minds of the youth.

Khalif outlined that the ban is a controversial yet necessary step taken to safeguard the moral values of the Somali community in their use of communication and internet tools.

TikTok, renowned for its viral challenges and concise content, has previously come under scrutiny from various African governments for propagating trends that may have a negative sway on the susceptible younger demographic.

Meanwhile, Telegram, a messaging application frequently utilized for confidential group conversations, has raised security concerns across Africa due to its potential for facilitating illicit activities. Simultaneously, worries have surfaced about 1XBet due to its potential to trigger gambling addiction among the youth.

Khalif pointed out that these three platforms have exerted a considerable impact on the lives of Somali youth.

The ease of access to these platforms has led to a surge in their usage within the young populace, prompting concerns regarding the possibility of adverse influences and exploitation.

In parallel, Kenya’s National Assembly is currently deliberating a petition that calls for a TikTok ban due to concerns about explicit content and inadequate regulation.

The petition contends that TikTok’s explicit content undermines Kenya’s cultural and religious values, as it could inadvertently encourage violence, hate speech, and indecency.