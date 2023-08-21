ECP to begin process for fresh delimitation today

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the commencement of the process for establishing new constituencies today, marking a crucial step in preparation for the upcoming general elections.

In the initial phase, the ECP will form committees for the constituencies. These committees will be responsible for constituencies encompassing the federal capital as well as all provinces across the country.

Starting from tomorrow (Tuesday), these committees will begin the collection of essential data, including maps and population statistics.

Furthermore, a four-day training program for the committees is scheduled to commence on September 1.

The preliminary delimitation of constituencies is set to take place from September 8 to October 7, wherein the basic boundaries of each constituency will be outlined.

The initial details pertaining to these constituencies will be made public on October 9, allowing citizens and stakeholders to become acquainted with the proposed changes.

Individuals who have concerns or recommendations regarding the constituencies will have the opportunity to file objections or suggestions from October 10 to November 8.

The commission has allocated the period from October 10 to December 9 for the review and resolution of objections, during which the ECP will conduct hearings and make determinations.

However, the final notification regarding the constituencies is anticipated to be issued on December 14.