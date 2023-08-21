Why Trump decides to skip Republican presidential debates

In a surprising announcement, former President Donald Trump confirmed that he will not participate in this week’s first Republican presidential debate, setting off a whirlwind of speculation and discussions about his decision.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump stated, “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” He argued that his extensive track record and his popularity among the American people rendered a public debate unnecessary.

Trump’s decision comes as the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination heats up, with the first debate scheduled for Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Recent polls have consistently shown Trump as the frontrunner, with a CBS News poll indicating that 62 percent of respondents would vote for him, despite facing four indictments this year.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is Trump’s closest contender in the polls, trailing far behind at 16 percent. Trump dismissively referred to DeSantis as “crashing like an ailing bird.”

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump asserted, highlighting his achievements in areas such as energy, border security, the military, and the economy.

While Trump has been vocal about his reluctance to participate in the debate, reports suggest that he plans to upstage his rivals by opting for an online interview with Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News host, instead. This move, however, has sparked concerns among some of his allies, who worry that his absence could provide his opponents with an opportunity to create viral moments and gain momentum.

Trump’s decision to skip the GOP debate has also put the spotlight on his ongoing legal challenges. He currently faces four criminal and three civil trials related to allegations before, during, and after his presidency. Fox News host Bret Baier, who will be moderating the debate, acknowledged, “Obviously, his legal issues are affecting this race.” He added that all candidates have been asked about these issues continuously, making Trump a central topic of discussion whether he participates or not.

Seven other candidates have qualified for the debate, including Governors DeSantis and Doug Burgum, former Vice President Mike Pence, Trump’s former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

As the 2024 GOP primary unfolds, Trump’s decision to skip the debate will undoubtedly be a topic of conversation among political pundits and voters alike. Whether this move will impact his standing in the race remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Trump intends to remain a prominent figure in the political landscape, regardless of his debate participation.