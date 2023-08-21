Galaxy S24 Ultra: rumored design renders unveiled

Anticipation swirls around the prospective Galaxy S24 Ultra, a device that could redefine the smartphone landscape if all the circulating speculations prove accurate. YouTuber 4RMD (via Tom’sGuide) has woven these rumours into a captivating concept that paints an intriguing portrait of Samsung’s next flagship.

Visionary design: glimpse of tomorrow

At the heart of this concept lies a mesmerising 6.9-inch flat display with sleek bezels and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. Departing from the “Note-like” aesthetics, the design features curved corners and introduces an under-display camera for seamless video chats and selfies.

Camera innovations: redefining photography

Much like the iPhone 15 Pro models, the Galaxy S24 Ultra concept features a titanium build and a transformative 200MP camera for low-light excellence. A 12MP Ultra-Wide camera captures expansive vistas, while a 50MP Telephoto camera offers improved clarity. The 12MP Periscope Telephoto camera boasts 12MP optical zoom and 120MP digital zoom.

Power and performance: unleashed potential

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powers the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with speculation about the Exynos 2400 SoC in select markets. The concept includes 16GB of RAM and expanded storage configurations for optimal performance and productivity.

Expressive colours: vibrant spectrum

The Galaxy S24 Ultra concept offers Phantom White, Phantom Purple, Phantom Black, and Gold colour options. Exclusive Red and Green colours invite personal expression.

Enduring power: robust battery and S pen

The Galaxy S24 Ultra concept features a 5500mAh battery for extended use and includes the S Pen for enhanced productivity.

Pricing and release: eagerly awaited

Priced might start from $1,199, the Galaxy S24 Ultra concept sets high expectations. However, it’s important to remember that speculation often differs from reality. The first quarter of 2024 promises the unveiling of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 line.

Aspiration meets reality: Galaxy S24 Ultra’s journey

While the concept may not fully materialise, its echoes will undoubtedly shape the smartphone landscape. The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s journey, bridging aspiration and reality, will mark a significant step in the evolution of smartphones.