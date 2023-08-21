Brazil: Seven football fans die, dozens injured in bus crash

In an unfortunate incident, at least seven football fans lost their lives while 27 others sustained injuries in a horrifying bus crash that occurred on a mountainous road near Belo Horizonte, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The accident, which took place on Sunday, occurred when the ill-fated bus was carrying over 40 passionate supporters of the Corinthians football club from Sao Paulo.

These fans had been returning from a match that took place the night before in Belo Horizonte.

According to accounts provided by passengers on the bus, the driver raised an alarm, crying out that the vehicle had lost its brakes just moments before it tragically lost control.

Lieutenant Fernando Frois, a spokesperson for the Minas Gerais firefighters, confirmed the casualty toll but did not provide details regarding the condition of those hospitalized.

It is feared that the number of casualties might rise as authorities continue their investigations and provide further updates.

The National Agency of Land Transportation (ANTT) in Brazil released a statement expressing their shock and concern over the tragic incident. They revealed that the bus involved in the crash was unregistered and lacked the necessary authorization to transport passengers between states.