Fernandes demands apology for Man Utd penalty call at Spurs

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes said his side deserve an apology after not being awarded a penalty early on in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

The score was level at 0-0 when no action was taken for a handball by Cristian Romero that turned Alejandro Garnacho’s shot behind for a corner.

United benefitted from a controversial call in their favour to beat Wolves 1-0 in their opening game of the season.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana punched Sasa Kalajdzic as he flapped at a cross deep into stoppage time at Old Trafford.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neill said after the game that referees’ chief Jon Moss had contacted him to apologise for VAR not intervening to award a penalty.

Both the on-field and VAR referees were then demoted from Premier League duty this weekend.

“Last week they made a big thing on United not having a penalty against them,” said Fernandes.

“I want to see what’s going to happen this week if it’s going to happen the same show they did last week.

“I want to see if Jon Moss also comes to apologise to our dressing room like they said he did to the manager of Wolves.”

However, Fernandes did take some responsibility for the result at Spurs after missing a glorious headed chance to put the visitors in front.

“I have to score in one (or) another way. I have to find a way to score that header.” said the Portuguese international.

“We didn’t and after we conceded a goal in the early moment on the second-half and after it was difficult to come back.”