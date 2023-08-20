Penelope Cruz heaps praise on Spain women’s national team

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz congratulated Spain women’s national football team after they beat England in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the “Sahara” actress posted a photo of the team celebrating their victory. The post was also met with widespread praise from Cruz’s fans, who were also thrilled with the team’s victory.

View this post on Instagram

Cruz’s congratulations to the Spain women’s national football team is a powerful reminder of the significance of supporting women’s sports.

Her words of support will no doubt inspire young girls and women around the world to dream big and pursue their goals in football and in other sports.

Earlier today, Duke of Cambridge Prince William praised the England women’s national football team for their “spirit and drive” despite their defeat against Spain.

Taking to X, Prince William said: “Although it’s the result none of us wanted. Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud. Your spirit and drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come”.