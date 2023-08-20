Hareem Shah to release ‘video’ of Shehbaz Sharif

Popular TikToker Hareem Shah has threatened to leak video of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif at 12pm on Monday.

She said this in a post on ‘X’. Hareem Shah said that the clip of Shehbaz Sharif will be leaked for keeping Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan illegally in jail.

During PTI tenure, Hareem Shah made headlines for her visits to government corridors.

In a series of videos posted on her TikTok account, she could be seen sitting in public offices and meeting with high-ranking government officials.

TikToker wrote in her post that this time, there will be no video message but the clip itself.

She said that it ‘would be the first video of Shehbaz Sharif’, indicating that she possesses more clips.