Chandrayaan-3 set to land on the moon on August 23

Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, on a mission to pull off India’s first-ever successful lunar landing.

AFP reported the lander-rover duo has been checking its boxes on schedule so far; it entered lunar orbit on Aug. 5 and separated from its propulsion module yesterday (Aug. 17).

Earlier, the lander Vikram of Chandrayaan 3 shared latest images of the moon on Friday after completing a manoeuvre.

India’s space agency ISRO shared stunning images taken by the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 on X—formerly known as Twitter. The montage of images shows different craters of the moon, one of which is the Giordano Bruno crater—one of the youngest large craters on the moon.

Earlier, a delegation from the Sultanate of Oman,headed by H.E. Eng. Said Hamood Said Al Maawali, HonourableMinister of Transport, Communication and Information Technology (MTCIT), visited ISRO Headquarters for a meeting with Chairman, ISRO/ Secretary, DOS, Somanath.S on August 17, 2023, to discuss on India- Oman space cooperation.

The Minister was accompanied by senior officials from the Sultanate of Oman including Dr.Saoud Humaid Salim Al Shoaili, Head-National Space Programme.

