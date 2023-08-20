Pakistan thrash India in Cricket match in England

Pakistan’s visually impaired cricketers got a big win against India on Sunday, as they won by 18 runs in Birmingham, England, at the World Blind Games.

Pakistan’s skipper Nisar Ali and Muhammad Salman showed a great performance with the bat, as they scored 46 and 50 runs respectively.

They helped Pakistan reach 188 runs, whereas Indian team never looked comfortable while chasing the big target.

The Indian side could score 169 runs only, as Pakistan won the match. The final match of the cricket at Blind Games will be held on 26 August.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Team has been world champions in the past, as they won the 40-over World Cup in 2002 and 2006.

The squad of Pakistan were welcomed in United Kingdom by the Lord Mayor Councilor Chaman Lal.