WATCH: Love Island USA host Sarah Hyland reacts when called ‘disrespectful’

Sarah Hyland, the host of Love Island USA, was called out by contestant Mike Stark for being “disrespectful” during a recent episode.

The incident occurred when Hyland was confirming with contestant Kay Kay Gray whether her decision to leave the island with her partner, Keenan Anunay, was final.

Stark interrupted Hyland, asking her why she was “saying it like that”.

“Yeah, it sounded mad disrespectful,” he said.

The other contestants reacted with shock, while some hid their faces in their hands.

Another cast member stepped in to apologize for Stark’s comment, saying that it came out of the “heat of the moment”.

Hyland thanked him for the apology, but she also defended herself, saying that she was simply doing her job.

“I’m the host of the show,” she said. “I have to make sure it’s a final decision and not a hasty one.”

The incident has sparked discussion online, with many viewers taking issue with Stark’s behaviour.

Some have called for him to be removed from the show, while others have defended him, saying that he was simply speaking his mind.