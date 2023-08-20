Turkish diva Gulsim Ali enjoys day out with cocktail

Turkish starlet Gulsim Ali is a talented actress and her fans are always eager to see what she does next.

Taking to Instagram, the “Dirilis: Ertugrul” shared a set of photos of herself enjoying a day out with a glass of cocktail.

The photos quickly went viral, and her fans were awestruck by her beauty.

In the photos, Gulsim is seen holding a glass of cocktail and wearing a simple beige dress.

She looks relaxed and happy, and leaving her fans absolutely smitten.

Gulsim’s fans are loving her latest photos, and they are commenting on how beautiful she looks in the new stills.

She has amassed over 1.9 million followers on her Instagram handle.