Disha Patani’s bff tattoos her face on his arm, trolled by netizens

Disha Patani, known for her striking looks and bold demeanour, has often been a subject of both admiration and trolling on social media.

Recently, her best friend and gym trainer, Aleksandar Alex Ilic, took his appreciation for her to another level by getting a tattoo of her face on his arm, depicting her as a warrior princess from a parallel world.

View this post on Instagram

The video of Alex getting inked went viral after being shared by Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, where Disha and Alex were seen together. The tattoo showcased Disha’s face in a unique artistic portrayal. However, netizens didn’t hold back from injecting humour and playful jabs into the situation.

Some comments playfully compared Alex’s gesture to Tiger Shroff’s actions, with one user saying, “Tiger’s fault that he didn’t make a tattoo of Disha in any part of his body.”

Another added, “Idhar bhi best friend ne baazi maar liya.” Disha Patani’s rumoured relationship with Alex prompted some humorous comments as well.

Alex’s video of getting the tattoo also garnered reactions. Some users speculated on the commitment of the gesture, by asking in a sarcastic way, “What happens when she leaves you?”

Despite the range of reactions, Disha Patani herself appreciated Alex’s gesture. She shared a picture of him on her Instagram stories and wrote, “I’m so touched alexiii. So lucky to have you, my friend. #bff.”

Disha Patani’s ability to remain unfazed by online trolls has become evident over time, and this incident is yet another example of how she handles the spotlight with grace and humour.