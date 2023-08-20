Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow enjoys jet skiing with husband

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, was spotted jet skiing with her husband Louis Thornton-Allan in Saint-Tropez, France.

The couple, who got married in October 2021, enjoyed a day of watersports and relaxation with Thornton-Allan’s family on the Mediterranean waters. Meadow, a model and the CEO of the Paul Walker Foundation embraced the sunny day as she and her husband navigated the waves on their jet skis.

The couple also spent time yachting and dining at the renowned Le Club 55, a hotspot in the region. Sharing glimpses of their day on social media, Louis Thornton-Allan posted photos of the family gathering for a meal and indulging in fresh strawberries with cream.

The group continued their water activities, swimming, and enjoying the clear blue waters of the Mediterranean. Meadow Walker expressed her enjoyment of the family time in Saint-Tropez by sharing a carousel of photos on her Instagram, capturing moments of joy and togetherness.

She also recently had a cameo appearance in “Fast X,” the latest instalment of the “Fast and Furious” movie series, as a way to honour her late father’s legacy.

The couple’s active and joyful day in Saint-Tropez showcased their strong bond and their love for adventure, making memories together in the picturesque setting.