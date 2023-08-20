Viral meme dog Cheems dies, social media mourns

Cheems, the Shiba Inu dog who became a viral meme sensation, has died at the age of 12. The dog’s owners announced his death on Instagram, saying that he had passed away peacefully during his final surgery for cancer.

Cheems became famous in 2017 when a photo of him with a goofy expression went viral.

The photo was captioned “Doge,” and it spawned a series of memes that featured Cheems in various funny and relatable situations.

He also appeared in the popular “Swole Doge vs. Cheems” meme, which contrasted his goofy appearance with that of a muscular dog.

Cheems’ owners said that he was a “remarkably photogenic” dog who brought joy to many people. They said that he will be “forever in our hearts”.

The death of Cheems has prompted a wave of mourning on social media.

Many people have shared their favourite memes of Cheems and expressed their gratitude for the happiness he brought them.

He will be remembered as a legend and a pioneering meme. He will be missed by his many fans around the world.