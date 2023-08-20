Jasprit Bumrah creates world record in T20 International

India’s express fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah created history on Sunday, as he bowled the last over wicket maiden against Ireland and led his side to a T20 International series win.

Bumrah had come back from a long break from International cricket, after suffering injury in 2022, but it felt like he had never left.

The fast bowler took two wickets in his first over after the injury break, against Ireland in the first T20 International.

But on Sunday, he impressed in the last over and did not let batters score any run from the bat in his last six balls.

Bumrah finished with the impressive figures of two wickets by conceding just 15 runs in his four overs.

Even in the first match, he did not concede more than run a ball and helped India win under his captaincy.

He is also expected to be added to the Indian squad for the Asia Cup and World Cup now, as Arshdeep Singh might not be part of the squad, after being named in the Asian Games squad.

Bumrah has more than 300 International wickets in his career and could be the attacking bowler for Indian side in ODI World Cup.

He had missed the 2022 T20 World Cup, which was one of the main reasons India lost the semifinal against England by 10 wickets.