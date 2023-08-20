India, Pakistan nominate charge d’affaires in Islamabad, New Delhi

Pakistan and India have nominated their new charge d’affaires in New Delhi and Islamabad.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has nominated Saad Waraich as charge d’affaires for New Delhi

India Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has nominated Gita Sri Vastava as Indian charge d’affaires in Islamabad.

Saad Warraich is currently the Director General of Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey at the Foreign Office (FO).

Geetika Srivastava is the Joint Secretary for the Indo-Pacific Region in the Indian MEA.

It is pertinent to note that Aizaz Khan and Dr Suresh Kumar have completed their tenures as charge d’affaires.

