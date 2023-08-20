Watch Live
Kinza Hashmi’s yellow dress is fashion statement

Kinza Hashmi flaunts her infectious smile
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 20, 2023
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Spiffy actress Kinza Hashmi has always been known for her impeccable fashion sense and wearing stylish and trendy outfits.

Taking to Instagram, the “Ishq Tamasha” star dropped a fresh series of clicks. She is seen wearing a yellow ethic attire.

She accessorised the dress with a jewellery. Her fans are loving the look, and they could not stop raving about how beautiful she looked.

The dress is a perfect example of how Kinza Hashmi can make any outfit look stylish. She is a true fashion icon, and her fans are always eager to see what she will wear next.

The “Ruposh” star, who continues to impress her fans, bagged 8.3 million followers on her Instagram handle.

Pakistan

lifestyle

Kinza Hashmi

