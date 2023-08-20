Pakistan wins another big title in Squash

After Hamza Khan’s world title, there was another good news for Pakistan from the Squash court, as Nauman Khan won the Under-13 Asian Championship title in Dalia, China.

Nauman Khan faced his compatriot Ahmed Khalil in a thrilling final, as it was decided in the final game.

Both players had won two games each but then Nauman Khan won decisive game to clinch the title.

He also became first Pakistani to win the title in since 2017. On the other hand, Abdullah Nawaz also won a medal in Under-17 category.

Abdullah Nawaz lost the semifinal but managed to win bronze medal, which means, Pakistan ended the event with 1 gold medal, 1 silver medal and 1 bronze medal.

Last month, Hamza Khan had ended Pakistan’s 36-year wait by winning the World Junior Squash Championship in Australia.