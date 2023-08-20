Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about replacement in ‘Dream Girl 2’

Nushrratt Bharuccha, a prominent figure in the original “Dream Girl” (2019), has finally broken her silence about being replaced in the highly anticipated sequel.

Ananya Panday has taken over the role in “Dream Girl 2.” Bharuccha addressed her absence from the sequel, stating that only the makers can provide insight into the decision.

While speaking with a magazine, the actress expressed her feelings about the situation, remarking, “I was part of “Dream Girl 1” and I love that whole team. I terribly miss working with them. But why they didn’t cast me in “Dream Girl 2,” I think only they can answer.”

She further stated, “I don’t know why they didn’t cast me. Everyone has the right to make their choices and decisions. Similarly, I have the right to feel disappointed and be vocal about it. Nonetheless, I would have loved to work with the team again and definitely do miss them.”

Bharuccha also shared an intriguing connection between her upcoming film “Akeli” and “Dream Girl 2.” Both films were initially slated for release on the same day, August 18, though “Akeli” had to be postponed due to certain censor issues. Despite the change, Bharuccha revealed a positive interaction with “Dream Girl 2” director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

She recounted, “Raj Sir reacted to my story and said, ‘All the best.’ I responded to him saying, ‘Sir, something is connected with our universe. I wasn’t in your film, but my second film is releasing on the same day.’ So we have come to a place where we can smile about it.”

As “Dream Girl 2” now features Ananya Panday, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s reflections on the situation demonstrate her honesty and grace in dealing with the change.