Top 5 horror movies to stream now!

Check out these horror movie recommendations that offer a mix of ghosts, werewolves, and unsettling narratives:

1. ‘Bad Things:’

Director Stewart Thorndike’s haunted hotel film presents an eerie and emotionally charged story involving ghosts and haunted memories.

The film navigates the complexities of relationships and emotions as characters grapple with the supernatural presence in a haunted motel.

2. ‘Enys Men:’

Mark Jenkin’s folk horror fable delves into isolation and eerie landscapes as a woman tends to an isolated island.

With experimental cinematic techniques, this unnerving film offers a unique viewing experience that challenges perceptions of place and time.

3. ‘New Religion:’

Keishi Kondo’s Japanese film delves into loss, grief, and self-forgiveness as a woman copes with the disappearance of her daughter.

The film seamlessly blends emotional drama with expressionistic visuals to create a moving study of anguish.

4. ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead:’

Yusuke Ishida’s zombie comedy follows a man’s humorous journey during a zombie apocalypse.

Filled with irreverent humour and unexpected situations, this film offers a fresh take on the genre.

5. ‘Wolfkin:’

In Jacques Molitor’s werewolf drama, a mother grapples with her son’s transformation into a werewolf.

The film explores themes of identity and acceptance while offering a unique twist on the werewolf subgenre.

Whether you’re a fan of ghostly encounters, supernatural transformations, or unconventional horror narratives, these films offer a diverse range of scares to keep you on the edge of your seat.