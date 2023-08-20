How to use Android Auto in your car, with or without wires

Android Auto is a driving companion app that helps you stay focused, connected, and entertained while on the road.

It mirrors the functionality of your Android phone onto your car’s infotainment system, so you can access your favourite apps, make calls, send messages, and control your music without taking your hands off the wheel.

How to connect Android Auto

There are two ways to connect Android Auto to your car’s infotainment system: using a USB cable or wirelessly via Bluetooth.

To connect using a USB cable:

Park your car and start the engine.

Plug one end of the USB cable into your car’s USB port and the other end into your Android phone.

If prompted, download the Android Auto app and agree to the permissions.

Once connected, you can start using Android Auto.

To connect wirelessly:

Make sure your phone is running Android 11.0 or higher, Google or Samsung phones with Android 10.0, or a Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/Note 8 with Android 9.0.

Turn on your phone’s Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and location services.

Pair your phone with your car’s infotainment system via Bluetooth.

Once paired, tap the Android Auto icon on the infotainment screen. Troubleshooting

If you’re having trouble connecting Android Auto, here are a few things to check:

Make sure your phone and car are compatible with Android Auto.

Make sure your phone is running the latest version of the Android Auto app.

Make sure your car’s infotainment system is up-to-date.

Try using a different USB cable.

Try restarting your phone and car.

Android Auto is a great way to stay connected and entertained while driving. By following these steps, you can easily connect Android Auto to your car and start using it right away.

Some additional tips for using Android Auto

Use the voice commands to control Android Auto hands-free.

Customize the Android Auto experience to your liking.

Use Android Auto with other Google products, such as Google Maps and Google Assistant.