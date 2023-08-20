Spain heatwave 2023: Real reason behind tourist island Tenerife wildfire

The hottest temperature recorded in Spain was broken on August 14, 2021, with 47.6°C recorded at La Rambla, south of Cordoba, in Andalusia (south) due to climate change reality causing. The wildfires are far more likely during extreme heat, couple with drought.

The Spanish cities are on red alert—meaning extreme risk due to heat. As per Spanish media, the city residents of Valencia said their city broke heat record when it hit 46.8 Celsius.

Tenerife wildfire reasons

Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo said Sunday that police have confirmed that a wildfire raging on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife was started ‘deliberately’ and police had opened three lines of investigation but did not say if there had been any arrests.

The wildfire was out of control for the past five days but due to improved weather conditions, firefighters advanced overnight in their battle to tame the blaze.

