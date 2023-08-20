Saudi Arabia weather today

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia General Directorate of Civil Defense has warned people to take caution, as most regions in the Kingdom will witness moderate to heavy rain till Thursday (August 24).

The rains may lead to torrential rain including Makkah region, Taif, Maysaan, Adham, Al Ardiyat, Al Kamil, as well as the regions of Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan, Najran, and Madinah.

According to Saudi Gazette, the rain will be accompanied by hail, active winds raising dust.

Light to moderate rain, and active downward winds causing dust, are expected to occur in the Makkah region, including Al Jumum, Bahrah, Al Qunfudhah, Al Lith, Al Muwayh, Al Khurma, Ranyah, and Turbah.

The Riyadh region will be affected by light rain and active downward winds causing dust.

This will include Afif, Al Duwadimi, Al Quwaiiyah, Ar Rayn, Az Zulfi, Al Majma’ah, Al Ghat, Shaqra, Thadiq, Huraymila, Rumah, in addition to Makkah region including Jeddah, Khulais, Rabigh, as well as the regions of Al-Qassim, Madinah and Tabuk.

Read Also: Pakistan braces for economic impact as Saudi Arabia ends ‘blank checks’ aid

The Civil Defense said that people must not approach places where torrential rain gathers, and not to swim there due to danger.

People must follow up on the instructions announced on the approved social media accounts, the Civil Defense noted.