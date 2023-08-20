Ellen Degeneres’s viral Oscars selfie disappears from Musk’s X

Elon Musk’s recent changes to Twitter have caused a stir among users and recently, it has been noticed that Ellen Degeneres’s viral Oscars selfie is missing from the platform.

In May, he said that he plans to remove the platform’s block feature, which allows users to prevent others from seeing their tweets.

He also said that he wants to make it easier for people to find and view old tweets.

These changes have been met with mixed reactions.

Some users support Musk’s plans, arguing that the block feature is often used to silence dissenting voices. Others are concerned that the changes will make Twitter less safe and welcoming.

One of the most controversial changes is Musk’s decision to break t.co links, which are used to share images on Twitter.

This change caused Ellen Degeneres’s viral Oscars selfie to temporarily disappear from its accompanying tweet.

Musk has said that he is making these changes to make Twitter a more open and free platform. However, it remains to be seen how these changes will affect the overall user experience.